Rare orange lobster discovered at Tennessee restaurant

Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant. (WVLT)
By CNN Staff and WVLT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A rare orange lobster is now at an aquarium after being discovered at a Tennessee restaurant.

The restaurant says it was a part of a lobster order that was put in from last week.

The chance of finding an orange one is close to one in 30 million.

Restaurant workers donated it to Ripley’s Aquarium, who now has two of the rare finds.

One was given to the aquarium two weeks ago from Mississippi.

The aquarium doesn’t know why so many were found recently.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
Scam circulating Facebook
Scammers are using a new tactic that tugs at the heart strings
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The war is coming up on six months and it has sent food prices sky-high and left...
Grain ship to dock in Ukraine, leave for Africa
Trump says he agrees with the DOJ request to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.
Trump agrees with DOJ to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant
A rare orange lobster that was found in Gatlinburg restaurant is now in the aquarium.
Rare orange lobster found at Gatlinburg restaurant
A bicyclist is dead after lying in the street and was hit by a vehicle in west Phoenix.
Bicyclist killed in Phoenix was hit by 3 different cars, witnesses say