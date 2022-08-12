Sixth Annual Music on the Bricks

This weekend, the sixth annual music on the bricks will feature local musicians and activities for all ages.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, music will echo through downtown North Platte. Starting Friday, August 12 is the sixth annual Music on the Bricks. Local musicians will hit the stage and unite the community through their lyrics.

“The gratifying thing about Music on the Bricks is the emphasis on the community and the musicians coming from this area,” said George Lauby, North Platte Bulletin and organizer of Music on the Bricks.

This event is family-friendly. The event begins on Friday night with Wild Roses, and other acts include crowd favorites like Kim Baxter.

“All the musicians are excited to perform in their hometown,” said Lauby. “Members of Wild Roses graduated from North Platte a few years ago.”

Music on the Bricks starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Both nights will run until the end of the dark hours.

Good life on the Bricks will be helping serve food and drinks on Friday night.

