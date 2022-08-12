Sizzling conditions with sunny skies Friday; Cold front moving through Saturday into Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Sweltering and mainly sunny conditions will be in the headlines Friday, but a cold front will be moving into the viewing area over the next few days.

A pesky area of high pressure that has been influencing our weather the last few days is starting to slowly move towards the south and east and with this movement, it will continue to let our temperatures soar high during the day Friday with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s with winds overall remaining out of the southeast and with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points however being on the slightly drier side than on Thursday due to the viewign area being more influenced by to a developing cold front to our northwest. Overnight Friday, temperatures will gradually drop into the 60s with winds dying down some to the 5 to 10 mph range and mainly clear to partly cloudy skies, especially for the Panhandle.

Sizzling and mainly sunny conditions to invade the viewing area Friday (Andre Brooks)

On Saturday, the weather is going to start changing some, especially for the Panhandle. The reason is because of a cold front starting to move closer to the Panhandle and this will allow for some late afternoon to evening thunderstorms to start developing in the Panhandle, and with that, the temperatures will not be as high as it has been with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 90s. The cold front will push through the Panhandle overnight Saturday into Sunday, where highs will be in the low to mid 90s and with post-frontal thunderstorms encompassing the Panhandle. Rain chances will persist into our Monday with temperatures then dropping into the low to mid 80s. For Greater Nebraska, temperatures will remain in the 100s Saturday into Sunday with mainly dry conditions Saturday. However, once we get into the day Sunday, late afternoon to evening thunderstorms will start to develop into the area. The cold front will move through Greater Nebraska Sunday night into Monday and this will allow for temperatures to drop into mid to upper 80s Monday with post-frontal thunderstorms still invading the area.

A slow moving cold front to sweep through the area over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Tuesday, temperatures will plummet into the upper 70s to low 80s with leftover isolated thunderstorms for Greater Nebraska and partly cloudy conditions for the Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.