The Dawgs get set for the 2022 season with their Gatorade Scrimmage

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hosted their Gatorade Football Scrimmage at Bauer Field to help kick off the 2022 Football Season. The guys suited up in the blue and gold for an intrasquad scrimmage before they hit the road next week for their week zero match-up against Papillion-LaVista South.

The Bulldogs look to get the win in their week one matchup to set the tone for the rest of the season.

