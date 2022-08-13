Fall Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Girl’s Golf Team looks to make the 2022 season a successful one. Head Coach of the Swedes Tara Foster enters her 12th season coaching the team. With 14 girls coming out for the team this year and the majority of them being returners, she hopes the experience will play off when it comes to scoring. Foster and Senior Ellarey Harm spoke at Media Day to give their outlook on the 2022 season.

With 14 going out for the team, Fosters says the numbers class by class are pretty even. With four girls fall sports at Gothenburg she says they are very happy with their numbers.

“We have a lot of experience coming back, we have four Seniors that have had that experience on the course. They’re just ready to go and ready to compete,” says Foster.

When it comes to the strengths of the team, Foster feels like they are strong off the tee, but when it comes to weaknesses, they have to continue to work on one of the hardest parts of the game which is the mental aspect.

“I think off of the tee we hit very well. I think an area that we need to keep working on is that grit, when things get hard you have to be able to come back and then finish the round. Some of the struggles that we have to work on is our short game. We come from a course that’s more of a links style course and everywhere else we play you have the trees and the hazards and everything else, so just really playing the game smart,” explains Foster.

Once the team continues to work on their grit and mental game, Foster says there’s so much that this team can accomplish. She explains that there is a lot of competition within the team that will push all of them to get better and compete for spots.

“I think we had leaders within our team that push each other to do better. We also have some incoming Freshmen that have worked very very hard, so it’s exciting to see them kind of push our older ones and our older girls kind of push everyone else. It’s kind of like a competition within your team to do better. I think we can strive from that,” says Foster.

