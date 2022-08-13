Fall Sports Media Day

North Platte Girl’s Golf
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past several seasons, the North Platte Girl’s Golf Team has seen great success on the golf course. From State Titles to several trips to the State Tournament they have seen their fair share of high-level golf. The 2022 season will be Matt Kaminski’s first season as Head Coach of the Dawgs, he takes over from former Head Coach Jim Orcutt. Kaminski and Seniors Karsen Morrison and Kaylee Carlson spoke at Media Day to give their outlook on the 2022 season.

After lots of success, Kaminski says he thinks the experience will prove helpful this season. The team will see 12 to 15 girls out this season and six of them are Seniors. According to Kaminski, there are a lot of experienced leaders on this year’s team and he expects to see not let up this year in comparison to seasons in the past.

From just within the team there is a ton of competition. But, Kaminski says he sees that as a good thing.

“To compete at the highest level, you have to have that competition and you have to have that drive, and that’s characteristics that these kids have,” says Kaminski.

The Dawgs will see two of the toughest tournament fields they will see all season in their first two tournaments. They will be able to get a taste of what the competition will be like at the State Tournament.

“I think one of the challenges for us is that two of our most competitive meets are earlier in the season. So you get kind of that standard as far as what the State brings for competitive golf and then you kind of have to create those habits and create goals for yourself. I think what makes these guys special is they try to create those habits and try to be in the moment as much as they can and just understanding that this game is difficult at times and they’re going to have some highs and lows. Just learning from those mistakes and trying to grow as much as we can,” explains Kaminski.

