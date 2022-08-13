Nebraska officials push for U.S. Congressional Medal for women of the North Platte Canteen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past few months, local and state officials have been advocating for the highest honor from the U.S. government to bestow on the women of the canteen. During World War II, the efforts of the canteen raised the morale of millions of soldiers.

Senator Deb Fischer and Congressman Adrian Smith have shared information with the Senate and House for the women of the canteen to be awarded the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal. The women have received awards and recognition in the past, but the Congressional Gold Medal showcases their importance.

This award would cover all women who worked for the canteen. Historians believe this award is overdue.

“They served 6 million soldiers, and it raised their morale,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “It made a difference on the battlefield. Those ladies should be recognized for the success of the war.”

If people want to support this, they can tell family and friends in other states to write to their local representatives to build more support.

