North Platte sculptor restores two historical statutes

The restoration of two prominent historical statutes is thanks to one North Platte woman.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fort McPherson and the Sioux Lookout share historical relevance of growth and development for North Platte and surrounding areas. Two statutes represent the history and significance of the two locations.

The process began in the 1920s to preserve history from the pioneer period. Sioux Lookout is a high point of the Oregon Trail. It was used, by Indians, to look for bison.

“People would hike it and learn about the history and uses for the area,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director of Lincoln County Historical Museum.

At the same time, across the nation and state, people were putting up statutes of soldiers in their respective areas.

“The statute over by Fort McPherson is another important spot in the development of Lincoln County,” said Griffin. “It represents all those who sacrificed their lives and allowed people to progress on the Oregon Trail and more.”

The Fort McPherson statute is a soldier standing with his weapon at the location where the last veterans said was the flag pole area. The Sioux Lookout statute is an Indian overlooking the Oregon Trail.

As years went on, vandalism and erosion chipped away at the history of the Sioux Lookout statute. The soldier statute near Fort McPherson also experienced damage. Lincoln County officials believed it would be best to move the Sioux Lookout statute to its current location in front of the Lincoln County Courthouse.

A North Platte woman is credited for the restoration of two prominent historical statutes. Mary Tanner has a background in scientific illustration and creative talents working with clay and wood. After watching stone masons repairing a building and learning from them, she knew she could fix the statutes.

“I used stone from the front of McDaid School to repair it,” said Sculptor Mary Tanner. “The Sioux Lookout statute, Fort McPherson statute, and school all used the same stone called Bedford limestone.”

She worked for over three months to repair the Sioux Lookout statute.

“I didn’t use power tools. It was all done by hand, so it took a while,” said Tanner. “A lot of the feather tips were broken off, so I would make a flat surface and re-carve them. I worked slowly at my own pace.”

Mary Tanner is also known for creativity at the North Platte Regional Airport. She designed the plane, and a Hershey man did the welding and built it.

“I am happy I can do what I can to support the community,” said Tanner. “There are lots of very talented people here in North Platte, so give a lot of credit to people here.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
Scam circulating Facebook
Scammers are using a new tactic that tugs at the heart strings
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

KNOP Drought Monitor 8-12-2022
Sunny and hot weather moves out; cooler air with t-storms on the way
For the past few months, local and state officials have been advocating for the highest honor...
Nebraska officials push for U.S. Congressional Medal for women of the North Platte Canteen
Mary tanner is responsible for fixing the Sioux Lookout and Fort McPherson statutes.
North Platte sculptor restored two historical statutes
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments
Mistrial declared in Deontae Rush murder trial