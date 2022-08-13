Sidney man accused of threatening crop duster with gun

A Panhandle man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a crop duster after it reportedly flew over his property multiple times.
57-year-old Brian Keller
57-year-old Brian Keller(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Neb. (NCN) - A Panhandle man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a crop duster after it reportedly flew over his property multiple times.

On Aug. 9 at around 2:00 p.m., a Cheyenne County Deputy received a call from 57-year-old Brian Keller, with Keller reporting a crop-dusting plane flying over his property.

An officer said Keller told him over the phone that if the plane flies over his property again, he was going to shoot it. The officer said he advised Keller not to shoot at the plane. The deputy reported the call to the Cheyenne County Emergency Communications Center.

According to an arrest affidavit, the CCECC informed the deputy that the pilot of the plane called 911 approximately 20 minutes later to report that a man had pointed a rifle at him.

The deputy then met with the pilot to get his statement.

Two deputies reported meeting with Keller regarding the threat report they received. Keller reportedly told deputies that he did not point a rifle, and instead made an shape with his arms to tell the pilot to turn left. Deputies then told Keller they received a report of a rifle being pointed at a plane. Keller then told deputies it wasn’t a rifle, but rather a .410, which is a shotgun.

Officers arrested Keller for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments
Mistrial declared in Deontae Rush murder trial
Denver Air Connection will fly passenger jets to/from Kearney.
Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall

Latest News

Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
KNOP Drought Monitor 8-12-2022
Sunny and hot weather moves out; cooler air with t-storms on the way
The restoration of two prominent historical statutes can be credited North Platte woman Mary...
North Platte sculptor restores two historical statutes
For the past few months, local and state officials have been advocating for the highest honor...
Nebraska officials push for U.S. Congressional Medal for women of the North Platte Canteen