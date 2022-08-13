Sidney man accused of threatening crop duster with gun

SIDNEY, Neb. (NCN) - A Panhandle man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a crop duster after it reportedly flew over his property multiple times.

On Aug. 9 at around 2:00 p.m., a Cheyenne County Deputy received a call from 57-year-old Brian Keller, with Keller reporting a crop-dusting plane flying over his property.

An officer said Keller told him over the phone that if the plane flies over his property again, he was going to shoot it. The officer said he advised Keller not to shoot at the plane. The deputy reported the call to the Cheyenne County Emergency Communications Center.

According to an arrest affidavit, the CCECC informed the deputy that the pilot of the plane called 911 approximately 20 minutes later to report that a man had pointed a rifle at him.

The deputy then met with the pilot to get his statement.

Two deputies reported meeting with Keller regarding the threat report they received. Keller reportedly told deputies that he did not point a rifle, and instead made an L shape with his arms to tell the pilot to turn left. Deputies then told Keller they received a report of a rifle being pointed at a plane. Keller then told deputies it wasn’t a rifle, but rather a .410, which is a shotgun.

Officers arrested Keller for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

