Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A single-engine airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on a county roadway near Kearney on Friday.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an airplane on a county roadway south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave., northwest of Kearney at around 3:57 p.m. 

According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary information indicated that a 52-year-old Smithfield man reported mechanical issues with the single-engine Piper airplane.  The airplane was landed on the county roadway and resulting in some damage to the airplane. 

The pilot was not injured and there were no other occupants. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted.  The Buffalo County Highway department assisted the Sheriff’s Office. 

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.

