Quilts of Valor ceremony

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Local Vietnam Veterans were recognized on Saturday with heart felt gift. Bringing the number of total Quilts of Valor to North Platte to 88, the National Quilts of Valor Foundation and the local Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor are on a mission. They seek to cover service members and veterans with comfort and healing.

Roy Bay and Marvin Godfrey were honored at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte in a special ceremony, Saturday. Each were wrapped in a handmade quilt and thanked for their service, and “welcomed home,” properly.

The Quilt of Valor is the “civilian equivalent of a purple heart,” according to the organization. They say it is all about saying thank you to the recipients for their service, sacrifice, and valor.

