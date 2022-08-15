Canteen District receives a state award

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, North Platte’s downtown area was proclaimed officially as the Canteen District. A ribbon cutting commemorated the additions made through the downtown renovation project.

“We truly believe the downtown is the heart of this city and what a strong heart it is,” said Canteen District President Shae Caldwell.

For two years, the downtown renovation project transformed the downtown area by adding festoon lighting, gateway sign, planters, and benches. The project, combined with local merchants, creates an experience for those who visit the area. The renovation of North Platte’s downtown gained statewide recognition.

“This transformational project happened with the help of businesses and others,” said Elizabeth Chase, Executive Director of Nebraska Main Street Network. “What you see is an effort that will continue to get better. We look at downtowns like living room, and North Platte’s downtown accomplishes that.”

The rebranding of downtown as the Canteen District celebrates the Midwestern hospitality of the women who served the millions of servicemen during World War II.

“We want them to feel that Canteen Spirit,” said Caldwell. “Back in WWII, that Canteen Spirit was all those women who came and served all those servicemen. It brought out the best of the best of people. That is what we want to do here. We want to give the best of the best to anyone who comes down here. We hope they leave feeling aOver sense of belonging and family.”

