Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary.

According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment.

The items were from an incident that happened earlier Saturday morning where a garage in the 2000 block of West Louise Street was broken into.

Police said the suspects broke into a 2018 GMC Yukon that was parked in the garage. The victim told police her purse and other valuables, including credit and debit cards, were taken.

GIPD said at least one of the items had a tracker on it and that’s how they were quickly able to locate the teens. Both were arrested for burglary.

