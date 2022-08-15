Isolated to scattered thunderstorms Monday; Changes during the rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Overcast conditions with off and on thunderstorms Monday, with many changes on the way for the rest of the week coming up.

Due to an area of low pressure to our northeast and area of high pressure to our southwest, this will continue to influence moisture in the viewing area Monday with chances of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours and more focused in Greater Nebraska. Some storms could be on the intense side. The main timing for the storms will mainly be between 4 p.m. CDT until 11 p.m. CDT. Highs throughout the day will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s with winds being on the breezy side with winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s with clouds clearing out, especially in the Panhandle.

Scattered thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and evening hours Monday (Andre Brooks)

After Monday, many changes will be happening. Firsttly, during Tuesday, temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s to low 80s in Greater Nebraska and mid to upper 80s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Secondly, between Tuesday and Wednesday, our area of high pressure to our southwest will reconfigure to the north and northwest of us and this will allow for temperatures to increase Tuesday into Thursday with highs then increasing into the upper 80s to low 90s with winds coming our of the south and east. Finally,once we get into the day Thursday into Friday, a weak disturbance will be moving through and this will allow for tempratures to drop into the low to mid 80s Friday with mainly dry conditions.

Changes coming into the area rest of the workweek (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.