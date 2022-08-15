Lincoln County Commissioners review preliminary budget

Lincoln County Commissioners
According to the Lincoln County Commissioners, the county is in a strong financial position this year.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners reviewed the preliminary budget for 2022-2023. Based on the report, the board is optimistic about the county’s spending. Currently, the Lincoln County Commissioners do not have any areas of concern.

“This is the first draft,” said Lincoln County Commissioners Chris Bruns. “We are going to take a scalpel to it and make cuts where it is needed. Ultimately, the goal is to reduce property taxes for the taxpayers. Everyone is tightening their bill, and the county government should too.”

Some department heads came in under budget and returned funds to the county. The county is in a good financial position this year. The jail project is one way the county diversified its revenue stream.

The county commissioners also discussed the purchase of a generator for the Lincoln County Courthouse. The board believes it is imperative to acquire a generator. A blackout would disrupt county offices and businesses.

“We are between a rock and a hard spot if the courthouse has to close down,” said Bruns. “The generator is needed from the continuity of government standpoint if we have an emergency.”

During the 100th celebration of the Lincoln County Courthouse, there were warnings of temporary outages. The board believes that the situation highlights the need for a generator.

Brandon Myers with Region 51 Emergency Management is researching generator options for the Lincoln County Commissioners.

