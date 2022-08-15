Maniohuta Archery Club offers monthly 3D shootouts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maniohuta Archery Club is the only club of its type in North Platte. This 60 plus acre outdoor archery facility offers 3D targets of all different shapes and sizes. The club offers archery players of all skill levels to either learn or test out their skills.

“We had an age group game from 6 to 90 years old, so this is something that you can do for the long term,” said Bob Kekahbah, The President of the Maniohuta Archers. “It’s not like contact sports, where you can go out and enjoy the outdoors. It’s for fun, it’s not a competition. It’s for fun and for the camaraderie. You can shoot anything from turkeys, frogs‚ dinosaurs, mountain lions, cheetahs,” Kekahbah said.

The Maniohuta Archers have a monthly shootout where players of all ages can come out and enjoy friendly competition. That’s not the only event the archery club has coming up.

This Saturday at 9 a.m. will be the start of the youth league. The league will go on for six weeks. The week of Sept. 10 is designated for their monthly competition that is open to all ages.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, Maniohuta Archers, and they have dates of all the upcoming events and how you are able to sign up.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.