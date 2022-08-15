‘Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign leads to national award

Nebraska Tourism
Nebraska Tourism(Nebraska Tourism Commission)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” It’s that campaign that has led the Nebraska Tourism Commission receiving more national recognition for how its promoting the state.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Visit Nebraska was honored with a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO, the Educational Seminar of Tourism Organizations powered by the U.S. Travel Association. The state’s campaign won the award for best Integrated Marketing and Messaging Campaign: State Marketing Budget Less than $10 million.

This is the second time that Nebraska has walked away with this top award. The first time was when the campaign was introduced in 2019.

Members of the Nebraska Tourism team received the much sought-after Mercury Award in front of an audience of more than 1,000 at the event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Mercury Awards recognize state tourism offices for excellence and creative achievements in destination marketing and inspiring the continued development of imaginative promotional programs.

”We’re thrilled to be recognized with this award and honored by all of the congratulations from our industry partners and colleagues,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “What a great night and a big deal for the state of Nebraska.”

Just as importantly, visitors continue to respond positively to the campaign by taking trips to Nebraska. Lodging tax revenue, visitor traffic and spending continue to be strong this summer and carry on at a record pace for the year.

”The month of June 2022 is only the second time ever that monthly lodging tax revenue surpassed $1 million,” Ricks said. “Total lodging tax revenue set a new all-time record in fiscal year 2022 on a seasonal basis with $6.9 million in collections.”

Nebraska Tourism is funded by the 1% lodging tax.Since lodging makes up only about 20% of visitor spending, total visitor expenditures, including events, attractions, restaurants and other travel-related segments approached $2 billion halfway through this calendar year. In 2021, total visitor expenditures were $3.6 billion.

”The numbers continue to show more and more people are finding visiting Nebraska is for them,” Ricks added.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers locate stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products
The restoration of two prominent historical statutes can be credited North Platte woman Mary...
North Platte sculptor restores two historical statutes
57-year-old Brian Keller
Sidney man accused of threatening crop duster with gun
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
The CRA approved two resolutions that will see the transfer of land from the city over to...
CRA approves contracts for new Supplemental Beef, LLC plant

Latest News

Drug Bust NSP
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
Players competing in the sand volleyball tournament.
Village of Maxwell celebrates Heritage Days
Rodolfo Penaflor arrested after Grand Island Police located him and a 15-year-old with stolen...
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward