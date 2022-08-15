Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will open the 2022 volleyball season as the #1 team in the country. The Huskers sit atop the AVCA Preseason poll ahead of Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota.

Nebraska returns five starters from last year’s NCAA Runner-Up squad. They added a three-time All-American, Kaitlyn Hord, during the off-season.

The Huskers open the season on Friday, August 26th against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

