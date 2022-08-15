Nicholas Evans, “The Horse Whisperer” author, dies at 72

FILE - Author Nicholas Evans poses in New York Sept. 29, 2005. Evans, the British author of the...
FILE - Author Nicholas Evans poses in New York Sept. 29, 2005. Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72. His representatives at United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9, 2022 following a heart attack. Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing the young rider in her breakout role.(AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72, his representatives said Monday.

United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9 following a heart attack.

Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing young rider Grace MacLean in her breakout role.

Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, Evans studied law at Oxford University and worked as a journalist in the 1970s.

He worked as a screenwriter and television documentary producer before beginning work on his debut novel. His other books include “The Loop,” “The Smoke Jumper,” “The Divide” and “The Brave.”

In 2008, Evans became seriously ill after cooking and eating poisonous mushrooms picked in Scottish forests. He and his family were hospitalized and had to undergo kidney treatments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restoration of two prominent historical statutes can be credited North Platte woman Mary...
North Platte sculptor restores two historical statutes
57-year-old Brian Keller
Sidney man accused of threatening crop duster with gun
The CRA approved two resolutions that will see the transfer of land from the city over to...
CRA approves contracts for new Supplemental Beef, LLC plant
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after being taken off life support
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues

Latest News

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach