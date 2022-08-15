One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward

Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT
SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear of the second tractor-trailer. The second tractor-trailer was disabled on the shoulder of I-80.

Officials said the crash caused the first tractor-trailer to catch fire and become fully engulfed in flames. The first tractor-trailer was occupied by a sole driver. The second tractor-trailer was occupied by a driver and one passenger.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the first tractor-trailer was pronounced deceased on the scene. Identification of the victim will be released at a later date.

Both occupants of the second tractor-trailer were transported to Seward Memorial for minor injuries, both were treated and released.

The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

Seward Police Department, Seward Fire and Rescue and Milford Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

