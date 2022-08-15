Three Huskers head to U.S. Gymnastics Championships

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three Nebraska men’s gymnasts are set to represent the Huskers at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla., this week at the Amalie Arena.

The meet runs from Aug. 18-21 and gives the Huskers an opportunity to line up next to an elite field and compete on a national level.

Junior Taylor Christopulos qualified for the U.S. Championships after finishing eighth on high bar at the U.S. Classic last month. Christopulos is an All-American for Nebraska and helped the Huskers to a second-place conference finish and fourth-place national finish in 2022.

Christopulos will be joined by incoming freshmen Asher Cohen and Toby Liang, who are making their senior debut. Former Husker Evan Hymanson, the 2020-21 Nebraska Male Student-Athlete of the Year, will also be competing this weekend.

Many big names will be competing in Florida, including olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus. Malone, a senior at Stanford, is the defending national champion, 2022 U.S. Classic all-around champion and 2021 World Championships high bar bronze medalist. Stephen Nedorscik, the 2021 World champion on pommel horse, and Donnell Whittenburg, the still rings and vault winner at the U.S. Classic, are also competing as part of a loaded field of nearly 50 gymnasts in the senior men’s competition.

Competition begins on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. (CT). The meet will be televised live on the Olympic Channel.

The second day of competition is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. (CT) and will be televised live on CNBC.

Every day of competition can also be streamed live on the Peacock app.

The champions will be crowned based on combined two-day totals. The USA Gymnastics National Teams will also be named at the event’s conclusion.

