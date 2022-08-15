Troopers locate stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly.

Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in Nebraska. The trailer had been reported stolen from Maryland in early August.

Approximately 12 minutes after receiving the report, a trooper located the semi as it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Waverly. The trooper performed a traffic stop and took the driver and co-driver into custody without incident.

The subjects, Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, were both arrested for theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000. Both were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

The truck and its contents are being released to the transport company.

