Village of Maxwell celebrates Heritage Days

Players competing in the sand volleyball tournament.
Players competing in the sand volleyball tournament.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The city of Maxwell was buzzing for its 34th annual Heritage Days. This past Saturday was filled with activities for all ages.

For the kids, there were bounce houses, inflated water slides, swings and plenty of space to run around.

One of the main highlights of the heritage days was the sand volleyball tournament. Teams of four competed in the friendly competition that included referees and volunteers keeping score.

The Maxwell Fire Department sponsored a cornhole tournament during the event. There was also a pool tournament and Bingo.

