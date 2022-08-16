Cool to seasonable temperatures with passing clouds Tuesday; Warming trend Wednesday into Thursday

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A cool to seasonable day in store for the viewing area Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies with a warmup over the next couple of days.

A cold front moved through overnight Monday and this has allowed for an area of high pressure to move into the viewing area and this has allowed for a northeasterly flow to develop and this is keeping the clouds around, especially into Greater Nebraska. With these clouds and being more influenced by the northeasterly flow, this will allow for Greater Nebraska to see temperatures in the low to upper 70s. Into the Panhandle, the clouds will be less and the more of easerly flow, turning southeasterly will allow for temperatures to be greater with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight Tuesday, the conditions will be on the cool side with temperatures dropping into the 50s with clouds clearing out.

Cool to seasonable conditions with passing clouds throughout the day Tuesday
Over the next couple of days, our area of high pressure will continue to move towards the east and this will allow for temperatures to moderate some with values increasing to upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday into Thursday with winds shifting out of the southeast 5 to 15 mph with dry conditions. During the evening Thursday into Friday, conditions will cooldown with a cold front moving through with highs in the low to mid 80s Friday.

A warmup to commence Wednesday into Thursday
A warmup to commence Wednesday into Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, conditions will warmup again as a warm front will be pushing through and this will allow for temperatures to increase into the mid to upper 80s with parched conditions continuing.

