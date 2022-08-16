The Dawgs open up their 2022 season with their Preseason Jamboree

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Dawgs getting in some Preseason Softball before the official start of the 2022 season with their Preseason Jamboree. The Dawgs play a doubleheader, the first game against Grand Island Northwest and the second against McCook.

In game one, to start the game UNO commit, Tatum Montelongo, was on the mound for the Dawgs. The Vikings got the scoring started in the top of the first. With a runner on third, Reyse Zobel comes through with the RBI double, and the Vikings take the lead 1-0 over North Platte. Shortly following their first run, Talia Bandt hits an RBI single driving in two runs. Bandt would move to second base on an errant throw. The Vikings would end the top of the first inning with a 3-0 lead.

The Dawgs would go three up three down in the bottom of the first and the Vikings would hold their 3-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, the Dawgs sit the Vikings down 1, 2, 3. Montelongo gets the first out at the plate with the strikeout. Then, Montelongo gets the second out when the ball is hit right back to the mound, she would field it and flip it to Skylar Bedlan at first. For out number three of the inning, Shortstop Macie Freeze fields it and makes the play at first.

The Vikings would go on to win 3-0 over the Dawgs, and game two against McCook was cancelled due to weather.

