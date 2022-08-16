HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State.

In a press release issued last week, Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states. Along with Nebraska, the service will be coming to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.

Parts of nine states have already been part of Google’s expansion, including Midwestern locations Kansas City, Missouri, and West Des Moines, Iowa.

Kansas City was one of the first areas to receive Google Fiber, being part of the company’s expansion in 2011. The West Des Moines expansion was announced in March of this year.

The expansion means Google Fiber is now in 22 metro areas, growing from its previous number of 17.

Google did not specify exactly where it would be installing its service in Nebraska. It also did not give an estimated timeline for its arrival in the state.

The company first launched the service in 2011 on a trial run in Palo Alto, California, at a residential neighborhood near Stanford University.

The recent announcement adding five new locations is the biggest expansion for the company’s broadband efforts since it began over a decade ago.

