Nebraska sees above-average number of traffic deaths year-to-date

From January to July of 2022, there were 146 fatalities on Nebraska roads.
Nebraska Department of Transportation logo(PHOTO: @NebraskaDOT Facebook page)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - During the month of July 2022, 20 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 20 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes.
  • Eight of the 13 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using seatbelts, and two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Fourteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.
  • There were four fatalities on the interstate, nine on other highways, and seven on local roads.
  • Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
  • Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
Nebraska traffic fatality chart
Nebraska traffic fatality chart(NDOT)

From January to July of 2022, there were 146 fatalities on Nebraska roads.

In 2021, there were 126 fatalities during the same months, with 20 crash related deaths in the month of July.

January to July of 2020 lists 133 fatalities, 131 in 2019, and 126 in 2018.

