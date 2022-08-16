Over 2,000 North Platte citizens sign rec center petition

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Around 2,105 North Platte citizens signed a petition to get a vote on the ballet for the renovation of the rec center.

The renovation is another way the city is trying to make itself more enjoyable, especially for kids. With the Cody Park Pool closing during the school year, the kids are in need of a place to be able to stay active, especially in the colder months.

Lindis Russell, a concerned citizen spoke about why she wouldn’t mind the tax increase.

“I think North Platte needs to grow and our kids need a place to go,” Russell said. “A lot of them just wander around in the streets and hang out at Walmart because there is not very much to do. Raising our taxes just a bit for the kids in the community is a good thing. We do have a lot of good parks, but an indoor facility where they can go and hang out, a newer one, a bigger one, would be great.”

The President of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation, Gary Person, said that this renovation would help the kids of the community and be a great way to help the city grow.

”The more you have that you can embrace in a community and find reasons to live there are certainly recreational and leisure at the very top of that list,” Person said. “Certainly, with the aging rec center as well as the aging outdoor pool, this is really a magnificent plan to bring all this together and that would truly move North Platte on an image stand point on another level.”

Tuesday night the North Platte City Council will have a meeting to pass a resolution to have the signatures counted by the county clerk. Afterwards, as long as they have a sufficient number of signatures on Oct. 23, there will be a special meeting to validate the count and once that is complete it will be on the ballet for the Nov. 8 election.

