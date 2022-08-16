Pig Skin Previews: Gothenburg Swedes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Coming off of a year where they went 3-6, the Gothenburg Swedes are looking to bounce back better than ever. The Swedes have a slew of returners coming back.

Head Coach Craig Haake said using that experience this year will be a key to success for the Swedes.

”There are a couple of three-year starters coming back who are natural leaders, but that’s the one thing about any team sport,” Haake said. “You are looking for people to step up and to be positive leaders. We have leaders that are going to do this and striving to do it well. They aren’t settling by just getting things done.”

With the significant number of returners, they are bringing back a lot of mature bodies with the time spent in the summer in the weight room. With their physical maturity and their senior leadership, Coach Haake thinks this is a dangerous combination.

“We’ve made some big gains as far as the overall athletics of our team,” Haake said. “With the package we are going to put on the field, I think we will be more physically, much more imposing to compete and do well.”

Coach Haake isn’t the only one noticing how physically imposing they can be. Some of the players have noticed, such as the Swedes Center Kai Jorgenson.

“We got some guys up front, they just want it,” Jorgenson said. “It seems like they aren’t afraid to go out there and hit somebody, we also think its fun. That’s what football is about, it’s fun.”

The Swedes take on the Ogallala Tigers on Aug. 26. With their experience and their determination, the players and coaches expect a good year.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.