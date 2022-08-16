Wallace Pigskin Preview

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Last season Wallace surprised the state by making it all the way to the semifinals of the state playoffs. This season the team hopes to make it back and take the next step towards a potential state championship, Head Coach Eric Miller says this years squad needs to write their own story.

“We like who we got back for sure,” says Miller, “but we talk to these guys about this being a new team, what happened last year was great, but its time for these guys to make a name for them self and this team, if we just take one practice, one day, one game at a time, we will set ourselves up nicely for the end of the season, so let’s see what we can do.”

“We are all pretty close,” says Senior Quarterback Kyler Flaming, “we did a lot of stuff together this summer most of us, and even though we are short numbers everyone is willing to come out and work hard every day. If we don’t have as many subs, i think we’ll be in good enough shape, it won’t affect us as much as we just come out and work hard.”

The Wildcats season ended with a 72-28 loss in the playoff semifinals to Cody-Kilgore, the eventual six-man champions. This season starts with a chance at revenge with Wallace making the trip up to Cody in Week one on August 26th. Junior Lineman Riley Strawder says that game sticks out to him on the calendar.

“We’re going to have to work our butts off to get revenge,” says Strawder, “I mean, they are a tough team, they got a great coach. We’re going to have to fire, first play of the game last year, they had a lot of fire, they put us on our heels, this year we’re going to have to take the first attack or its going to be a tough game. it’s gonna be a long game, they lost a lot of kids, but they are still tough.”

Wallace goes into the new season with a target on their back after such a good showing last season, but it won’t be a cakewalk for the Cats as they are fielding a smaller team than last season.”

“We lost about five of them (players),” said Miller, “and bring in just a couple of freshman, so we are a few short of what we had last year, but we got about ten possibly eleven players, so we will make due with what we got, and just push each other in practice to be the best we can be.”

Senior Running Back Carson Glunz says that, despite the small numbers, he expects the team to contend and make a run come the end of the season.

“I think we have a really high chance of making state and maybe even winning it,” said Glunz, “we haven’t been ranked completely yet, but we have the one or two spot, so we’re expected to do good this year, and I expect that we will fulfill those spots after last season.”

