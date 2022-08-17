Cozad Community Schools names new interim superintendent

The board for Cozad Community Schools appoints James Ford as new interim superintendent.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - Cozad Community Schools board members appointed a new interim superintendent at Monday’s meeting.

It comes after the board accepted the resignation of Angela Simpson. Simpson served as superintendent for one year, but was put on administrative leave earlier this month. The exact details as to why have been kept quiet.

However, the board discussed the fact that administrators and principals didn’t receive their contracts for the 2022-2023 school year until two weeks ago.

Nonetheless, newly appointed interim superintendent James Ford is prepared to move forward and serve the school district.

“The thing that I am looking forward to is learning and growing in my role as an educational leader,” said Ford. “I know that I don’t have all of the answers and I know that I am going to learn something new every single day and that’s exciting. Just from the ground level we’ve got a $26 million bond project underway and that’s going to be extremely exciting for our community when we work through that is going to be a game changer for this community.”

Ford’s contract is for one year and expires on June 30, 2023. The board will discuss and approve his contract at their Aug. 29 meeting.

