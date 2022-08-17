North Platte City Council sends sales tax petition to county clerk for signature verification

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The citizens of North Platte have spoken. Around 2,105 people signed the petition to put the Rec Center’s proposed half cent sales tax before voters in the general election.

The North Platte City Council approved to send the signatures to the county clerk’s office for verification by unanimous vote. A minimum of 1,059 valid registered voter signatures was required. Circulators managed to collect nearly twice that amount in eleven days.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher took a moment to acknowledge the community’s participation at Tuesday’s meeting. He also told the audience if enough signatures are verified, the council will vote at their budget work session on Aug. 23 to officially place the sales tax proposal on the November ballot.

The North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance’s plan calls to expand the Rec Center and renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park. The total cost of the project is $52.5 million. If approved, the Scottsbluff Family YMCA will manage the facility.

