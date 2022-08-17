Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte

Ribbon Cutting for Cash-Wa Direct
Ribbon Cutting for Cash-Wa Direct
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service.

Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.

Cash-Wa Direct store manager says their customers can purchase meat directly from them without having to pay the extra fees you may find at a grocery store.

“We have Nebraska’s finest beef and that’s one of the greatest products we have,” said the store manager, Ken Nelson. “You get higher quality for value and when you break it down you get more for your money.”

If you want to check out what they have in stock, you can visit their Facebook page, or visit their website to place an order.

