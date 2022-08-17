Seasonable and mostly sunny skies Wednesday; Wash, rinse, and repeat Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A climate norm sort of day is store for our Wednesday into Thursday with sunny to partly cloudy conditions throughout the region.

As an area of high pressure continues to move towards the southeast of us, this will continue to draw in warm and humid conditions for our Wednesday with highs in the low 80s to upper 80s, with isolated low 90s with mostly sunny conditions and winds relatively light and coming out of the south with speeds about 5 to 10 mph. Once we get into the overnight hours Wednesday, clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s with winds dying down to the light and variable category.

Mild to seasonable conditions are in store for the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Thursday, conditions will be a wash, rinse and repeat with mainly sunny skies this time and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with winds continuing to be out of the southeast ahead of our cold front that will sliding through the area Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. This cold front will allow for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 80s on Friday with dry conditions. During the weekend, temperatures will resume to increase as a warm front and a new area of high pressure will draw in warmer conditions and sunny skies.

Changes occuring over the next few days (Andrre Brooks)

