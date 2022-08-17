UNL extension hosting webinar on calf weaning

By Brad Peeples
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The continuing dry and arid conditions in Lincoln County have impacted many local ranchers. The conditions have led to a shortage of forage for ranchers cattle. Many ranchers are looking for answers and the UNL extension office is providing guidance during these times.

Local UNL educators will be hosting a webinar for the community to discuss the potential of early calf weaning. UNL Extension Educator for Beef Systems, Randy Sander, spoke on the issues that will be discussed during the upcoming webinar.

“The drought has really affected our southwestern counties of Nebraska and a lot of people are really low on forage and don’t have much left. So, if they can save a little bit for those cows until we get corn out, and get them on the corn stocks, it could help them get by. But getting them there might be a challenge. Early weening might help them because it gives them more days of grazing.”

The webinar will take place online at cap.UNL.edu and can also be found on Facebook. The event is at noon on Thursday.

