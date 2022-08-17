West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in Dawson County

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Rivers Public Health Department reports that mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus have been found in Dawson County.

No other details on the cases were provided.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include: Fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms usually last a few days. In more severe cases, some may develop severe illness and may also have a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These problems may last several weeks and can require medical attention.

The only proven method to prevent West Nile Virus is to protect yourself from being bitten by all mosquitos. Be especially cautious in the mornings and evenings, as this is when mosquitoes are the most active. Wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Be sure to wear insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.