Cold front moving through Thursday; Cooling off Friday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our airmass is about to change over the next few days due to a cold front and that will allow the region to cool off over the next couple of days.

The cold front will be moving through the Panhandle late morning to afternoon Thursday and Greater Nebraska early to mid afternoon. This cold front may ignite some fair weather clouds as this cold front will be too weak for any sort of convention(thunderstorm growth). With this cold front, it will only allow for the temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s and the increase will only gradual due to us acquiring drier air, and a northwesterly flow, which takes longer for the airmass to warm up. During the overnight hours Thursday, temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper with clear conditions, which is favorable for seeing the Northern Lights Thursday night, commonly known as the “Aurora Borealis.”

Gradual warming during the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the days Friday into Saturday, a more “Arcitc High” will transend towards the southeast and this will move slowly, allowing for us to continue to see a northwesterly to northeasterly flow, thus letting us cooler than average conditions during this time frame. Highs will only climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s with parched conditions.

Cool conditions for the area Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Sunday and into early next week, conditions will warm up as a warm front will be developing on the tail end of the cold front and this will have highs increase into the upper 80s to low 90s with sunny skies.

