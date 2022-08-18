Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis might be visible across the northern U.S. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans may get a glimpse of an amazing nature show this week without leaving the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun over the weekend are headed towards Earth. Those eruptions could cause intense geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch until Friday and reports those storms could shift the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.

The agency notes that the geomagnetic storms could also disrupt the electric power grid and select radio and satellite operations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year old Kyle Tatlow is accused of biting his 7-month-old child.
Parents charged for biting 7-month-old
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco Monroe site after it sat empty...
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Petition signed by people in North Platte
Over 2,000 North Platte citizens sign rec center petition

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring...
Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club
FILE - Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer...
Trump Org. CFO to plead guilty, testify against company
This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent