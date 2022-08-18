Medical issue may be cause of ATV fatality

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The early investigation into an ATV rollover northeast of North Platte appears to be the result of a medical issue.

60-year-old Michael Hiatt of rural North Platte died of injuries he got after losing control and rolling the ATV he was riding while rounding up loose cattle. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the accident happened on Wednesday, August 16 shortly before 9 am. I happened near Hodges Road on East Weems Road. When deputies and Logan County Rescue responders arrive, Hiatt was in critical condition, but despite life-saving measures, Hiatt died at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

