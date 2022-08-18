Prairie Arts Center hosts miniature painting drop

By Brad Peeples
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center is hosting a month-long event for art enthusiasts in North Platte. Participants will receive a miniature canvas to paint on. The participants then can take their work into the community and leave it for others to find. Clues of painting whereabouts can be found on Facebook under the hashtag #pacartdrop. Those who find the paintings are encouraged to post their findings on Facebook with the hashtag and keep the art.

Over 200 people have participated so far in the event, ranging from small children to very experienced painters. People of all skills and ages are encouraged to participate. Individuals can also participate by going out to search for the art, which is a great way to get outdoors and interact with the city. Those interested in participating should contact the Prairie Arts Center at (308)-534-5121.

