Story of the 134th Infantry

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s history includes Buffalo Bill inventing modern rodeo, the growth of telecommunications and strong military ties. One of the most well-known stories is about the women of the Canteen who served six million soldiers and is credited with raising the morale of the men as they fought.

The Canteen started when women gathered to give the Nebraska National Guard soldiers baked goods and gifts, but when the train arrived, it did not contain Nebraskans. The women gave gifts to the soldiers and began doing so for all the trains carrying service members.

Those Nebraska soldiers, who the women of the Canteen were waiting on, did amazing work for the United States. The men were absent at the Canteen because they were training in Louisiana, California and Arkansas. Their training lasted three years.

“What I like to say, is that it shows how the women and men were heroes in their ways,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director of the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

The 134th Infantry had two battalions. One served in Europe, and the other served in Alaska. The 134th Infantry was deployed to help stop Japanese expansion. General Miltonberger, a North Platte native, led the men of the 134th Infantry.

In Europe, the 134th Infantry had a strategic point in the front of the Battle of Saint Lo. The battle consisted of four days of continuous fighting. Three units tried it before and failed, but the 134th Infantry was successful.

Afterward, the regiment went into the Battle of the Bulge at Bastogne in December to relieve the 101st Airborne Division.

“It was Nebraska, specifically North Platte boys, who saved them,” said Griffin.

The regiment suffered thousands of casualties while advancing over 1,500 miles in combat during their ten months in Europe.

The 2nd battalion of the 134th Infantry was deployed in Alaska. This unit was absorbed with another and designated as the 197th Infantry. Their mission was to secure control of Adak Island from Japanese forces during World War II, and they were successful.

“This story kind of disappears because the canteen is such an amazing story alone,” said Griffin. “By having a distinguished unit, like 134th Company D, locally, that story would take precedence and be subject people talk about. Unfortunately, the story of the 134th feels like it disappears.”

