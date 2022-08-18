US announces new efforts against monkeypox

New, reported monkeypox cases have jumped over 20% worldwide in one week. (CNN, WHO, POOL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Biden administration is ramping up its efforts against monkeypox.

On Thursday, U.S. health officials announced an additional 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available.

They are planning to make the vaccine available onsite at large-scale gatherings of gay and bisexual men, a community hard-hit by the virus. They’re also outlining a plan to make treatment for monkeypox more accessible.

More than 13,500 cases have now been found in the U.S.

While intimate contact is the highest-risk form of spread, the White House says other populations could also become more vulnerable to monkeypox, including college students, sports teams and children at day care centers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco Monroe site after it sat empty...
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
60-year-old Michael Hiatt of rural North Platte died of injuries he got after losing control...
Medical issue may be cause of ATV fatality
Ribbon Cutting for Cash-Wa Direct
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte
Cozad Community Schools board names James Ford as new interim superintendent.
Cozad Community Schools names new interim superintendent

Latest News

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Rushdie’s attacker indicted, expected to appear in court
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is unveiled, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich....
Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric