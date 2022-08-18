Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Brad Edgerton, manager of the Frenchman-Cambridge Irrigation District, thousands of gallons were lost during the event.

The area is in the ‘Extreme to Exceptional’ drought category by the National Drought Mitigation Center and the water stolen was meant to go to irrigation so farmers could water their crops.

Edgerton shared that operations did not completely return to normal until Monday, as they were able to lift the gates again Sunday. The biggest delay was refilling the reservoir, which required tanker trucks.

Cutting off this water supply without warning could have damaged irrigation systems, as they can break if they are pumping air and not water.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 268-2245. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the prosecution and conviction of the offender.

