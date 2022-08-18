Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam

Someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for
By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Brad Edgerton, manager of the Frenchman-Cambridge Irrigation District, thousands of gallons were lost during the event.

The area is in the ‘Extreme to Exceptional’ drought category by the National Drought Mitigation Center and the water stolen was meant to go to irrigation so farmers could water their crops.

Edgerton shared that operations did not completely return to normal until Monday, as they were able to lift the gates again Sunday. The biggest delay was refilling the reservoir, which required tanker trucks.

Cutting off this water supply without warning could have damaged irrigation systems, as they can break if they are pumping air and not water.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 268-2245. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the prosecution and conviction of the offender.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
60-year-old Michael Hiatt of rural North Platte died of injuries he got after losing control...
Medical issue may be cause of ATV fatality
The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco Monroe site after it sat empty...
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Ribbon Cutting for Cash-Wa Direct
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte

Latest News

Prairie Arts Center hosts miniature art drop
Prairie Arts Center hosts miniature painting drop
KNOP Weather Outlook 8-18-2022
Seasonably warm and mainly dry with sunshine through the weekend
A Holdrege woman's car crashed into an Amtrak train Thursday.
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
More Nebraska children are now eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start
More Nebraska families can now access Head Start