Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.

The sheriff’s office said Woosley failed to yield and drove over the tracks in front of the train. The train clipped the driver’s side front corner of the car and the rear of the vehicle hit the south side of the train. The car then rolled once and came to rest on its top.

Woosley was taken to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege with neck injuries. None of the Amtrak passengers was injured.

The sheriff’s office said Woosley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The investigation continues.

