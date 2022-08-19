Fall-like conditions Friday into Saturday; Warm up Sunday and remaining dry

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- This weekend will be on the fall-like side with a slight warmup on Sunday with mainly conditions prevailing around the region.

After a cold front moved through Thursday and a high pressure system building in, this has allowed the airmass to cooldown and also dry out with a northwesterly to northeasterly flow and this will allow for highs Friday into Saturday to feel more on the Fall side with highs only climbing in the low to mid 80s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with wind speeds remaining breezy (5 to 15 mph). Overnight lows Friday into Saturday will also feel fall-like with these values being in the low to mid 50s with some upper 40s possible, especially in the Panhandle.

Below average conditions are in store Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Sunday into early next week, a dry warm front will be lifting north and east and this will allow for another area of high pressure to build in and this time, it will allow for temperatures to increase into the upper 80s to low 90s with mainly parched conditions continuing with us acquiring more of south east to southwesterly flow, making the airmass feel more summer-like again.

Warming up Sunday as a warm front lifts north (Andre Brooks)

