First National Avocado Launching Championship coming to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first National Avocado Launching Championship will be coming to North Platte on Sept. 10.

This is the first event of its kind, and the event was created by the North Platte Tourism Bureau in order to give people another reason to visit the city.

Buffalo Bill launching an avocado (North Platte Visitors Center)

“Our marketing team is very unique,” said Samantha Geisler, a representative for the North Platte Visitors Center. “Avocados are a unique fruit. They are not even close to being made in Nebraska.”

Uniqueness seems to be the drive for the event, showing that North Platte, and what the city holds, is like no other.

“We get a lot of comments on our Facebook page about ‘Why can’t you launch corn,’ or ‘Why can’t you launch something else?’ That would make the most sense, but that’s also the reason that we didn’t use them... Because we wanted something that didn’t make sense, just to be unique.”

Geisler shared that they have had 22 teams sign up for the event so far, and registration is still open. The winning team will receive a $5000 reward. Rules and the ability to sign up can be found at their website https://avocadolaunching.com.

