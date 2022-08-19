Man injured in one-vehicle crash

Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition.
Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A single vehicle accident sent a 26-year old Hershey man to the hospital on Monday, August 15.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue found Dru Linderman just before 8 pm at the scene where his truck had left the roadway, Linderman was traveling westbound on North River Road. His truck went down the ditch and stopped by hitting a tree. Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.

The sheriff’s office reports the preliminary investigation showed drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
60-year-old Michael Hiatt of rural North Platte died of injuries he got after losing control...
Medical issue may be cause of ATV fatality
Cambridge Diversion Dam irrigation canal
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
A Holdrege woman's car crashed into an Amtrak train Thursday.
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death

Latest News

Warming up Sunday as a warm front lifts north
Fall-like conditions Friday into Saturday; Warm up Sunday and remaining dry
KNOP Weather Outlook 8-18-2022
Seasonably warm and mainly dry with sunshine through the weekend
The men of the 134th Infantry were absent at the Canteen because they were training in...
Story of the 134th Infantry
Those Nebraska soldiers, who the women of the Canteen were waiting on, did amazing work for the...
Story of the 134th Infantry