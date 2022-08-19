McDonald’s testing chicken Big Mac in the US

This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame...
This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is looking to spread its wings – with chickens.

The fast-food giant is testing a chicken version of its legendary Big Mac.

This sandwich, which has been available in the United Kingdom for part of this year, comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.

But instead of beef, these sandwiches feature a pair of tempura chicken patties.

These chicken Big Macs will be served in Miami-area restaurants soon.

Company officials said if sales and reviews are good, they could eventually be sold nationwide.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
60-year-old Michael Hiatt of rural North Platte died of injuries he got after losing control...
Medical issue may be cause of ATV fatality
Cambridge Diversion Dam irrigation canal
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
A Holdrege woman's car crashed into an Amtrak train Thursday.
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death

Latest News

Many times, lunchboxes sit around for hours at school before kids eat. A USDA food safety...
Food safety expert shares tips on protecting school lunches from foodborne illnesses
Texas family of 5 expecting '1 more child' surprised with quadruplets
Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.
Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say
Olga Rudneva walks along the edge of a crater Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from a rocket strike...
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Many times, lunchboxes sit around for hours at school before kids eat. A USDA food safety...
Tips on how pack school lunches to protect from food-borne illnesses