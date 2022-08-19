North Platte opens up their season with a dual against Ogallala at Lake Maloney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldog’s Girl’s Golf Team opens up their 2022 season with a dual match with the Ogallala Indians at Lake Maloney Golf Course. After a hard-fought nine-hole match, the North Platte Bulldogs defeated the Ogallala Indians 170 to 205.

Below are the final scores:

North Platte Blue:

Karsen Morrison- 36

Abbie Jones- 41

Kaylee Carlson- 45

Hailey Matthews- 48

Emily Hansen- 53

Winnie Haneborg- 49

Madi Preece- 48

Ogallala:

Reese Ribera: 44

Karlie Erp: 52

Presley Nowak: 56

Reegan DeVries: 53

Jialisia Porras: 62

Daelyn Krajewski: 77

North Platte Gold:

Chantel Vargas: 61

Emma Baade: 65

Haylie Welk-Meyer: 52

Amelia Wenburg: 54

Presley Pettera: 76

