North Platte opens up their season with a dual against Ogallala at Lake Maloney

Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldog’s Girl’s Golf Team opens up their 2022 season with a dual match with the Ogallala Indians at Lake Maloney Golf Course. After a hard-fought nine-hole match, the North Platte Bulldogs defeated the Ogallala Indians 170 to 205.
Below are the final scores:
North Platte Blue:
Karsen Morrison- 36
Abbie Jones- 41
Kaylee Carlson- 45
Hailey Matthews- 48
Emily Hansen- 53
Winnie Haneborg- 49
Madi Preece- 48
Ogallala:
Reese Ribera: 44
Karlie Erp: 52
Presley Nowak: 56
Reegan DeVries: 53
Jialisia Porras: 62
Daelyn Krajewski: 77
North Platte Gold:
Chantel Vargas: 61
Emma Baade: 65
Haylie Welk-Meyer: 52
Amelia Wenburg: 54
Presley Pettera: 76
