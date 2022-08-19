Pigskin Previews: Maxwell Wildcats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maxwell football is coming off of a year where they were 1-7. A lot of adjustments have been made, with a new coach, a new system and The Wildcats are looking comfortable in Coach Feeney’s second year.

“It’s everybody’s second year, second year for me, second year for the kids so they feel much more confident in the system,” Head Coach Eamonn Feeney said. “They’re feeling much more confidence in the summer and how they performed in the summer and they’re just ready to get going.”

Coach Feeney was also excited about how the off-season went and how impactful his team’s leaders were.

“They left school for the summer, we had them elect summer team captains to lead the team, make sure they showed up to summer weights and conditioning. It’s one thing coming from me, it’s another thing when their players are holding them accountable and taking them to places,” Coach Feeney said.

The Wildcats have a team full of leaders who take pride in what they do and are looking to push the rest of the pack towards a successful season.

“I’m showing the young guys how to play and just try to be the best player I can be every play and give 100% out there,” Wildcats running back Levi Huffman said. “I wanna glorify God in every play and every single game. When it comes to that, I wanna show them that that’s a top priority for me and that I will transfer that to the field.”

Optimism is high for this year’s team and they are looking to make some serious noise. Their first game is against Morrill High School and they are looking to start the season on the right foot.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.